Charlotte mayor joins effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is partnering with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to encourage community members to get vaccinated as soon as supply allows.

The announcement follows recent national polling that shows a large number of citizens will opt out of getting vaccinated, citing concerns ranging from the vaccine being rushed to the vaccine having ulterior motives to its inequitable distribution.

“As a leader, and a person of color, I believe it’s important to declare my commitment to get the vaccine because I am confident that it is safe and will be effective,” Lyles said. “And while I will get my vaccine after health-care workers, first-responders and our community’s most vulnerable citizens, I am making my plans known today in an effort to help others have the same confidence in the science.”

With the procurement and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine imminent, Novant Health and Lyles are calling on community leaders and health-care workers to lead by example and make their intentions to get vaccinated known.

“On the heels of a summer fraught with protest and injustice in our black communities, I understand that the mistrust of our public institutions is not just one of legacy, it is rightfully being felt today,” said Jesse Cureton, chief consumer officer of Novant Health. “Yet we need all of our communities to know that we are in the business of saving lives, not doing harm.”

Novant Health has been working with federal, state and county officials to develop and align allocation and distribution plans for the vaccine. This includes a four-phase vaccine prioritization framework, which begins with patient-facing health-care workers and first-responders, long-term health facility workers and residents, as well as adults with more than two chronic conditions.

