Charlotte appoints chief sustainability and resiliency officer

Sarah Hazel has been a leader in the city’s efforts toward sustainability. David Flower/City of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Sarah Hazel will be the City of Charlotte’s first chief sustainability & resiliency officer.

Hazel has worked in the Charlotte City Manager’s Office for six years, and for the past four years as an assistant to the City Manager, where she’s worked on special projects, strategic initiatives, and policy and program development.

She will oversee the city’s Office of Sustainability & Resiliency.

“Sarah has been filling this role, in addition to her other roles, for some time and has become not just a leader for our organization, but a leader for the entire community and a leader in this field,” City Manager Marcus Jones said. “What she has accomplished has been nothing short of remarkable and I’m excited for our city and our community that Sarah will be formally leading this work for all of us.”

The city attributed Hazel’s involvement and leadership to some key wins in sustainability:

• Two new sustainable fleet policies that led the city to be recognized as a national leader with the Sustainable & Resilient Fleet Policy;

• Council approving $1 million investment in EV-charging infrastructure to create 90 chargers at city-owned facilities and $2M in rooftop solar on city buildings;

• Winning a grant for to Low or No Emissions Grant and pursuing an E bus partnership with Duke Energy for a transition to an electric fleet;

• The city-council approved Green Source Advantage program that projects a $2 million savings generated by solar and moves the city 24% closer to the zero-carbon energy goal; and

• Launched the Renewable Energy and Efficiency Workforce Training.

“Sarah has been a critical force behind Charlotte’s ambitious and smart climate action during her time as interim director of the Office of Sustainability, including in partnership with the Bloomberg Philanthropies American Cities Climate Challenge” said Irene Nielson, city strategist with the Natural Resources Defense Council. “Sarah is deftly leading critical policy and stakeholder work and pacing Charlotte toward reaching it’s 2030 energy goals.”

Prior to working with the city, Hazel spent seven years running national campaigns for a mission-based consulting firm, specializing in grassroots fundraising and advocacy, including a variety of national environmental organizations.