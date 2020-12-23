CATS announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday schedule

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing modified transit service in observance of the upcoming holidays according to the following schedule:
Thursday, Dec. 24
• Local bus routes (+CityLYNX Connector) – Current modified Saturday schedule
• LYNX Blue Line – Sunday schedule
• Express bus routes – Current modified service
• CATS Pass Sales Office & Call Center – Closed
Friday, Dec. 25 & Friday, Jan. 1
• Local bus routes (+ CityLYNX Connector) – Sunday schedule
• LYNX Blue Line – Sunday schedule
• Express bus routes – No service
• CATS Pass Sales Office & Call Center – Closed
Thursday, Dec. 31
• Local bus routes (+ CityLYNX Connector) – Current Modified Saturday Schedule
• LYNX Blue Line – Sunday schedule
• Express bus routes – Current modified service
• CATS Pass Sales Office & Call Center – Open
Customers can contact CATS customer service at 704-336-7433 for details.
