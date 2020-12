CHARLOTTE – Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above, won the Community Voice Award, presented by Interact Studio.

Clasen-Kelly led the merger of Urban Ministry and Men’s Shelter in 2019 as well as their rebranding to Roof Above.

In August, she led the purchase of a 341-unit apartment complex in east Charlotte to alleviate the city’s affordable housing crisis. Roof Above plans to set aside 75 apartments for Charlotteans who are experiencing long-term homelessness.