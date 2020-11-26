SouthPark retailer prepares for Black Friday

CHARLOTTE – Charity Washington is preparing for Black Friday by increasing in-store safety precautions and online options at Captivate, a women’s boutique at SouthPark mall.

Her clientele has continued to shop during the global pandemic, a trend seen widely this year among Black-owned businesses.

“Despite the pandemic, we’ve continued to see many shop – even if they choose to wear the items for an socially distanced, outdoor dinner or even photoshoots,” said Washington, whose store sells cocktail attire and casualwear. “I certainly expect that people will continue to visit the store either online or in-person this Black Friday. We’ll be working hard to provide increased safety precautions for in-person sales and a more robust online selection for those who choose to shop from home.”

Washington founded Captivate in 2019 at Carolina Place Mall before relocating to SouthPark later that year. Having studied fashion merchandising at The Art Institute, she’s worked alongside fashion muses Misa Hylton Brim and June Ambrose. Her clients have included Grammy-Award winning artists, Super Bowl champions, high-ranking elected officials and Emmy-Award winning actors.

“We are prepared for whatever comes our way in terms of this year’s sales, and we’re looking forward to meeting the needs of our customers in a way that makes them not only feel great about their purchase, but safe about their purchase,” Washington said. “Even in the wake of so many retailers not making it through the pandemic, we are grateful to be Black-owned and still here to serve our customers with their wardrobing needs.”

SouthPark will open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.