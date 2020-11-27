Restaurant Inspections (Nov. 20-26)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 20 to 26:

Lowest Score

• Bricktop’s Restaurant, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 90.5

Violations include: Employee handled raw chicken, put on gloves and handled ready-to-eat food without washing hands; slicer had dried food residue on blade and guard; ribs and turkey breasts weren’t cooling fast enough; pans of mashed potatoes and cooked spinach weren’t held hot enough; and bean sprouts, fish and raw beef weren’t held cold enough.

Charlotte (28209)

• Anh Dao Market, 4325 South Blvd. – 96

Charlotte (28210)

• Cafe At 6100, 6100 Fairview Road – 96.5

• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 95.5

• McDonalds, 6428 Fairview Road – 96

• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 6610 Fairview Road – 98

Charlotte (28211)

• Arthur’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

• Bulla Gastrobar, 4310 Sharon Road – 92

• Catracholand, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 91

• Cousins Maine Lobster, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99.5

• Food Lion (deli), 931 N. Wendover Road – 99

• Food Lion (market), 931 N. Wendover Road – 99

• Kool Runninz, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Ooowee BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5

• Yama Asian Fusion, 720 Governor Morrison St. – 94.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96.5

• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

• Wan Fu Chinese Restaurant, 10719 Kettering Drive – 95

Charlotte (28270)

• A&A International Food, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 99

• BR Cafe 1431 Sardis Road N. – 93

• Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 95.5

• Domino’s Pizza, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5

Charlotte (28277)

• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 99

• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 97

• Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96

• Earth Fare (deli), 12235 N. Community House Road – 96

• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 97.5

• IHOP, 5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97

• Katz Deli, 8624 Camfield St. – 96.5

• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N. Community House Road – 92

• Panera Bread, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 93.5

• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 97

• Sheng Ramen, 15201 John J Delaney Drive – 99

Pineville

• 7-Eleven, 105 S Polk St. – 96.5

• Dave & Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5

• El Veracruz, 391 Towne Centre Blvd. – 95.5

• Sri Balaji Caffe, 716 Main St. – 95