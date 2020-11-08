Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5:

Lowest Score

• Be’s Noodles & Banh Mi, 11318 N. Community House Road – 87

Violations include: Staff turned off faucets with bare hands; employee grabbed rice papers for spring rolls with bare hands, dipped them in hot water and began to use; raw chicken was stored above raw pork; plastic and metal containers had food debris or sticker residue on them; Pork slices, ham, cooked chicken breast and bean sprouts weren’t held cold enough; three containers of meat broths and opened package of tofu weren’t marked by date; and two cockroaches were in kitchen.

28209

• Angry Ales, 1518 Montford Drive – 97

• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 97.5

• Roasting Company, 1601 Montford Drive – 95.5

• The Flour shop, 530 Brandywine Road – 96

28210

• Cafe Monte, 4705 Ashley Park Lane – 96

28211

• All Cracked Up, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• CLT Cheese Stick, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Firebirds, 3920 Sharon Road – 96

• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 95

• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5

• Rollicious Ribs & More, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 3920 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 1730 Abbey Place – 97.5

• Smashburger 1349, 4400 Randolph Road – 98

28226

• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (market), 4100 Carmel Road – 96

• Jack in the Box, 7725 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

28270

• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (produce), 1621 Sardis Road N. – 98.5

• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 97

• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 99.5

28277

• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95.5

• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90.5

• CO, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 85

• Fresh Market (meat/seafood), 10828 Providence Road – 94

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 10616 Providence Road – 96.5

• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 97

• Yama Japanese Restaurant, 11641 Waverly Center Drive – 90.5

Pineville

• Applebee’s, 10921 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5

• China Buffet, 9931 Lee St. – 95

• Longhorn Steakhouse, 10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 97.5

• Taco Bell, 10917 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95