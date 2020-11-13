Restaurant Health Inspections (Nov. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 to 12:

Lowest Score

• Catracholand, 3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte (28211) – 88.5

Violations include: Employees didn’t wash hands properly; employee removed seeds from chili peppers with bare hands; multiple rags were stored in hand sink; raw beef was stored over pickled vegetables and sour cream in prep unit; chicken soup and rice weren’t held hot enough; raw pork, salsa, raw beef, pico and cheese were not held cold enough; hot pickled vegetables weren’t marked by date.

Charlotte (28209)

• Cantina 1511, 4271 Park Road – 96.5

• Chick-fil-A, 1540 E. Woodlawn Road – 98.5

• Midwood Smokehouse, 540 Brandywine Road – 96

• Waterbean Coffee, 4701 Park Road – 94

Charlotte (28210)

• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 96

• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 92

• Southern Pecan, 6706 Phillips Place Court – 96

• Whole Foods Market (meat), 6610 Fairview Road – 96

• Whole Foods Market (produce), 6610 Fairview Road – 97

Charlotte (28211)

• Aqua E Vino, 4219 Providence Road – 97.5

• Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4020 Sharon Road – 98

• Breakfast Catering Company, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Ernie’s Smokehouse BBQ, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 99

• K&N Barbeque, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Maggianos Little Italy, 4400 Sharon Road – 96

• Nordstrom’s E-Bar, 4400 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Starbucks, 4450 Randolph Road – 98.5

• Sweetpeas Smuggles & Cakes, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 98.5

• Circle K, 9716 South Blvd. – 97

Charlotte (28277)

• Anzi Pizzeria & Pasta, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 92

• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 96

• Sprouts Farmers Market (meat market), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 99.5

• Target Food Avenue/Starbucks, 9870 Rea Road – 99.5

• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 98

Pineville

• China Express, 315 S. Polk St. – 92

• Middle James Brewing Company, 400 N. Polk St. – 95