Realtor offers solution for homelessness

Dickens Mitchener founder Vicky Mitchener has launched the Homeowners Impact Fund with a goal to end homelessness in Charlotte and eventually launch the effort in other communities around the country.

Her vision is to collect funds from every real estate transaction from all participants.

This would include the real estate agents, buyer, seller, closing attorney and mortgage broker. If every person involved gives a minimum of a $10 donation, it will add up to over $2.4 million annually in just the Charlotte area alone.

“I was on the board of the Women’s Impact Fund in the early days,” Mitchener said. “It has made a lasting impression on me that if everyone gives a little, we can raise a lot together that will make a big impact for our homeless neighbors.”

The Homeowners Impact Fund was launched in July 2020 just as the Charlotte area started to see the homeless community grow due to the pandemic.

To date, the fund has raised $30,000.

The first distributions were made in October to A Roof Above, Charlotte Family Housing and Safe Alliance.

The plan is to introduce the foundation to other real estate firms across the country to make a tremendous impact on local communities.

Mitchener believes the real estate community is the perfect fit for helping homeless neighbors. Giving a little to help those in need of a place to call home is one way to celebrate the purchase of a new house.

“I feel everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home,” Mitchener said.

On the web: www.homeowner simpactfund.org