Radio personality gives back during holidays

CHARLOTTE – WSGE 91.7 FM Charlotte’s Tim Greene held a free Thanksgiving Giveaway & Salutes Seniors.

The free Thanksgiving giveaway was held at St. Michael’s Thrift Shop in Gastonia. It was meant to bring smiles to families during the holidays. Prizes included laptop computers, color TV sets, HD drones, bicycles and scooters.

“Many people are under stress about finances and the COVID -19 pandemic, so I just wanted to bring smiles to as many people as possible during this holiday season,” he said.

Greene also saluted older adults attending the event, ranging from 79 to 94, with silver cup trophies.