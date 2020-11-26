Older adults: The Charlotte gets nod for workplace culture

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Assisted Living & Memory Care has been certified as a Great Place to Work.

This certification is the result of anonymous employee feedback about The Charlotte’s workplace culture and environment.

Great Place to Work specializes in employee experience, workplace culture and effective business leadership practices.

The Charlotte knows how crucial satisfied employees are for providing person-centered, dignity-focused and compassionate care. One of the company’s Guiding Principles is ‘people first, always.’

“This principle holds true throughout our community,” said Leslie Workman, executive director for The Chalotte. “If you put people first and take care of your team, it’s a mutual respect and the quality of their work reflects each day with the care shown to our residents.”