Mecklenburg County closes offices for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving.

This includes all units of the department of social services, the tax office, the elections office, the register of deeds office, and the land use and environmental services offices.

Social services hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. Call 704-336-2273 to report abuse of seniors or the disabled. Call 980-314-3577 to report abuse, neglect or human trafficking of children.

The health department, library branches and solid waste administrative offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27. Solid waste facilities will be closed Nov. 26 and reopen normal hours Nov. 27.

Parks, nature preserves and greenways will remain open. The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center will be closed Nov. 26 to 29. Ray’s Splash Planet remains closed. Recreation centers, senior centers, nature centers and indoor rental facilities remain closed due to COVID-19. Remote learning sites, for those registered, will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.

CharMeck 311 will close Nov. 26 and 27. Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app.