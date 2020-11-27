Meet a man who actually listens to women.

Stuart Watson, an award-winning investigative journalist in Charlotte, tells poignant stories in his new memoir, “What She Said & What I Heard: How One Man Shut Up and Started Listening.” Each story reveals a profound moment when a woman said something that Watson actually heard, transforming his life for the better.

Watson spent his first career talking. His whole identity was wrapped up in being an investigative reporter. Then he turned 55 and got fired. He began to doubt himself. He flirted with suicide.

To escape such dark thoughts, he began a five-year odyssey conducting interviews about his life for a memoir and a documentary film. Increasingly, those interview subjects were women. But too often, Stuart interrupted or “mansplained” or flat-out argued. He had to learn how to stop talking over women and really listen to them.

In “What She Said & What I Heard,” Watson combines the narrative skills of a fiction writer with the dogged research of a career investigative reporter. His distinctive voice carries you along for the ride as he shares unforgettable tales about growing up an adoptee in small town Georgia. They include:

• How to live as a recovering alcoholic whose father died alone with three bottles of Smirnoff.

• Learning from a 40-year marriage and getting schooled about women by his three daughters (and sometimes his son, too).

• Even about the time his therapist flat out told him, “Stop talking. You’re wrong.”

Want the book?

“What She Said & What I Heard” is available at Amazon, Kindle, your favorite local indy bookseller, and wherever print, e-books and audio books are sold. The book includes more than 50 photos, plus dozens of links to bonus audio and video. The memoir is coming soon to Audible.