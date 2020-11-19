Hello Kitty Cafe Truck heading to SouthPark

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is traveling to SouthPark.

Its next super-cute stop will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at 4400 Sharon Road, between Dick’s Sporting Goods and the SouthPark Dining Pavilion.

Fans can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including cookie sets and canvas totes.

Other best-selling items include thermal bottles, shirts, water bottles, chef cookies and a lunchbox.

The truck is using increased safety procedures and sanitation efforts.