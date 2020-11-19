Food, supply drive supports furry friends

Charlotte Black Dogs is teaming up with Pet in the City, Virtuoso Bread Works and Rover’s Rescue & Retreat to host a dog and cat food and supply drive to benefit local rescue groups.

Items can be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Pet in the City (9600 Monroe Road, Charlotte) or Virtuoso Bread Works (205 Salem St., Waxhaw).

Acceptable items include cash, Pet in the City gift cards, pee pads, dog or cat food (dry or can), cat litter, puppy or kitten formula, flea and tick medication and new or gently used clean toys. No rawhides, dog beds, linens, towels, crates or open bags of food or treats.