Donation helps hospital increase infant survival rates

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation was awarded a $43,563.13 grant from Brave Beginnings to buy a Dräger Babyleo isolette for the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

The isolette provides the latest technology to increase infant survival rates and ensure prompt delivery of care to NICU infants.

The Hemby NICU provides more than 700 infants each year with 24-hour in-house care for prematurity, congenital defects, respiratory disorders, sepsis, congenital heart defects, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders and other issues. Infants born at 23 to 33 weeks gestation require an isolette to maintain body temperature until the infant’s system is mature enough to regulate temperature on its own.

The new isolette provides advanced thermoregulation and therapy modes for weaning, warm up and cooling. An integrated audio function allows parents to play music or recordings of mom’s voice or heartbeat for positive stimuli. The unit also features a kangaroo mode that automatically adjusts monitors and alarms to accommodate skin-to-skin care, which supports mother and baby bonding and improves infant outcomes.

“This advanced therapy will make a significant difference in the quality of life-saving care infants will receive in the Hemby NICU,” said Ann Caulkins, president of Novant Health Foundation.