Connection is the biggest concern with townhome rezoning

The Charlotte City Council held a public hearing Nov. 16 to hear Blue Azalea’s plans to redevelop two houses and vacant land along Sharon View Road into a community of 31 townhomes known as Seven Oaks at SouthPark.

City staff recommends approving the rezoning, because the density falls within the SouthPark Small Area Plan guidelines and is consistent with nearby developments, according to a memo.

The biggest point of contention is the city’s desire for a public road connection between Sharon View and Fairview roads that would tie into the site and Phillips Place. Blue Azalea’s site plan calls for a bike and pedestrian path in that area.

“This is something that has been very popular with the community,” said Walter Fields, whose firm represents Blue Azalea.

“It is one thing that we have been consistent from the very beginning in terms of our desire to make that connection, but we’ve been concerned also from the very beginning about that being a street which would tie to Fairview Road.”

Neighbor Elizabeth McGregor told the council that a bike-pedestrian path would be better for the community than a road.

“It serves as a much better transition from the busy commercial district to our quiet residential single-family neighborhoods that have been here for a long time,” McGregor said. “ Traffic conditions are extremely difficult and one way to alleviate that would be to add more ways of being able to get around without using a car.”

A representative of the Charlotte Department of Transportation said a future street connection would create better mobility in the area and alleviate traffic off Sharon View Road. That would be reviewed upon the redevelopment of the site to the north of this project.

Since filing initial paperwork with the city in April, Blue Azalea has met with representatives from the SouthPark Association of Neighborhoods and the communities of Avignon, Park Phillips, Phillips Gate and Sharon Woods.

The team submitted revised site plans in September and October to reflect that feedback.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari said there was a lot of good stuff in the proposal, but he urged stakeholders to come to a compromise over the next 30 days regarding the connection.