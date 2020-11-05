CLT Trail Guide offers insight into exploring the city

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority has launched the CLT Trail Guide on www.charlottes gotalot.com, a new tool that gives visitors and residents alike the ability to choose their own adventure by selecting one of six interactive itineraries highlighting over 22 miles of trails, dining with outdoor amenities, local businesses and attractions.

Though some may not associate this bustling metropolis with the great outdoors, Mecklenburg County is threaded with over 52 miles of developed greenway trails and the Charlotte region is home to one of the world’s most premier outdoor recreation attractions, the U.S. National Whitewater Center, which boasts over 45 miles of trails on its campus alone.

The new CLT Trail Guide is an interactive digital resource designed to provide a guide for navigating Charlotte’s outdoor recreation offerings. A neighborhood guide accompanies each trail, so users can take a deeper dive into the communities they’ll be passing through. Trails include biking, running or walking paths designed to be inclusive for all fitness levels.

The itineraries also thread through some of Charlotte’s most Instagrammable spots, so users are guaranteed to find the perfect backdrop for their next photo shoot.

The mobile-friendly trail resource allow users to send itineraries directly to their phones via text and/or open them directly in Google Maps to get around and visit recommended spots with ease. Each trail itinerary includes several routes and recommended stops, as well as breaks down distance, intensity level and average time by foot or by bike it takes to complete.

The six trails available now are:

• The Community Trail, Midtown (2.3 miles) — This trail cuts through popular parks and gathers spots in the Midtown area including Cherry, Elizabeth, Dilworth and Myers Park.

• The Award-Winning Trail, South End (1.8 miles) — This trail follows along the light rail allowing users to test out some of the city’s best offerings as they cruise segments of the Charlotte Rail Trail, a 3.5-mile stretch of sidewalk along the LYNX Blue Line that’s bordered by economic development and colored with interactive art installations.

• The Skyline Trail, Uptown (3.5 miles) — Users will follow this trail to explore what Uptown Charlotte has to offer, such as The Green, a 1.5 acre park in the heart of the city.

• The Adventure Trail, West Charlotte (0.8 miles) — The U.S. National Whitewater Center is the focal point of this trail, which gives users recommendations for activities to try, food and drink to sample and trails to trek.

• The Neighborhood Trail, South Charlotte (6 miles) — This trail explores the suburban areas of Charlotte – home to beautiful neighborhoods, shopping centers, restaurants, hotels and green spaces, such as Four Mile Creek Greenway and Lower McAlpine Creek Greenway.

• The 49ers Trail, University City (8.4 miles) — For those looking to see what the university area has to offer, the 49ers trail guides users to take the light rail for a stroll through the UNCC campus and its botanical gardens, the Shoppes at University Place and nearby greenways.

The CLT Trail Guide is the newest addition to resident and visitor resources launched by the CRVA this year, including the Pitch In Take Out restaurant database and the Your Table is Ready initiative, which works to support the food and drink industry during this uncertain time. The CRVA will continue to unveil more interactive trails in the future and encourages visitors and Charlotteans to keep an eye on https://www.charlottes gotalot.com/trails for new routes.