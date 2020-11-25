CIAA, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprise Samaritan’s Feet with $5,000 gift

CHARLOTTE – The CIAA surprised Samaritan’s Feet co-founders Manny and Tracie Ohonme with a $5,000 gift card from Academy Sports + Outdoors to use at its area stores.

The presentation took place at the Samaritan’s Feet warehouse during a previously scheduled volunteer event with members of the CIAA staff, including Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

The CIAA has been a community partner with Samaritan’s Feet for several years, supporting Shoes of Hope distributions. CIAA staff members, student-athletes, coaches and administrators have also volunteered time and resources in helping support the charity’s mission.

Samaritan’s Feet strives to serve one million people in 2020 as part of its Million Shoes campaign. So far in 2020, Samaritan’s Feet has distributed over 500,000 pairs of shoes across the world.

The CIAA and Academy Sports + Outdoors announced a multi-year partnership last month that will focus on establishing meaningful community initiatives across established markets within the CIAA footprint.