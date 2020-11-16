Charlotte Rescue Mission requests turkeys for Thanksgiving boxes

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Rescue Mission

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission needs turkeys for its Thanksgiving Food box program, so president and CEO Tony Marciano decided to become one.

Marciano dressed like a Thanksgiving turkey Nov. 16 to solicit donations, as the nonprofit needs 1,200 frozen turkeys by Nov. 21. Community members can drop them off at Charlotte Rescue Mission seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“The Thanksgiving food box provides a complete Thanksgiving meal for our most fragile neighbors to enjoy in their home,” Marciano said. “We want families to create memories around their own table.”

About Charlotte Rescue Mission

Charlotte Rescue Mission provides a free 120-day Christian residential program for men and women who are addicted to drugs and/or alcohol and are predominately homeless. visit www.charlotterescuemission.org or call 704-333-HOPE for details.