Charlotte kicks off giving season with #GivingTuesdayCLT

CHARLOTTE – Dec. 1 marks Charlotte’s seventh year celebrating the GivingTuesday movement locally.

Celebrated annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good.

#GivingTuesdayCLT encourages the community to come together to support local nonprofits. Since 2014, #GivingTuesdayCLT has influenced over $28 million in gifts to nonprofits and inspired more than 25,000 new donors.

In 2016, #GivingTuesdayCLT was named the largest GivingTuesday community celebration in the world.

#GivingTuesdayCLT is powered by SHARE Charlotte, an organization that empowers nonprofits and encourages people to invest in their communities.

Amy Jacobs, executive director of SHARE Charlotte, said giving is arguably more important than ever before.

“COVID-19 continues to make fundraising and engaging volunteers very challenging,” Jacobs said. “The pandemic’s impact on our economy has resulted in a higher demand for nonprofit services related to housing, food, mental health, foster care, access to technology, education, domestic violence and more.”

SHARE Charlotte is working with presenting partner Wells Fargo and official partners Lowe’s and Google Fiber, as well as 60-plus community partners helping encourage generosity throughout our community.

“Generosity looks different for each of us this year, and #GivingTuesdayCLT is our call to action to be generous and to share because Charlotte needs us,” said Kendall Alley, Region Bank president for Charlotte.

Visit GivingTuesdayCLT.org on Dec. 1 and choose from hundreds of ways to give.