Charlotte City Council approves pocket community along Sardis Road North



The pocket community will be located on 3.6 acres along Sardis Road North, east of

Sunnywood Lane and south of Watergate Road. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

Yoruk Development Company received the Charlotte City Council’s blessing on Nov. 16 to develop up to 18 houses off 3.6 acres along Sardis Road North.

The site plan defines the project as a pocket community. Plans call for 18 homes each with two-car garage as well as shared open space and at least 18 parking spaces along a private alley.

The site, which consists of four vacant parcels, is surrounded by houses. Commercial and multifamily lie east. The city’s South District Plan calls for three units per acre for the area.

“This was also a controversial one, not necessarily because of the nature of it, but because anytime there is material change in everyone’s backyard, it is something that is painful,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said. “It’s something that no matter how OK it is in the broader policy approach, it may not be the most welcomed change.”

Bokhari said his approach to such rezoning decisions is to listen and empathize before arriving at a principled decision. Then, he has to bring both sides together in some way because they have to co-exist.

The developer agreed to some changes since the public hearing after continued meetings with the community and Bokhari. Those changes included adding a right turn lane from Sardis Road North onto Sunnywood Lane and more fencing and trees along the project’s boundaries.

“Neighbors, I know you didn’t necessarily get everything that you wanted out of this but I greatly appreciate the time you spent with me and the ability for us to have made this a little bit better,” Bokhari said.