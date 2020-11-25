CATS spreading cheer with free rides on holiday buses

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free rides on holiday-themed buses from Nov. 27to Dec. 31.

The holiday buses can be identified by the exterior “Happy Holidays” wrap. The two holiday buses in circulation will operate on local, express and regional bus routes.

“This year has been especially challenging for many of our community members,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “We hope that the holiday-bus initiative can bring our riders a moment of joy. The power of giving is more important than ever.”

Holiday buses will comply with health-safety protocols with a 20-passenger limit.