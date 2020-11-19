Carolina Panthers, Honeywell donate safety packs to help teachers

Ranson Middle School Principal Neodria Brown and Sir Purr celebrate the donation of more than 4,000 safety kits from the Carolina Panthers and Honeywell to CMS middle schools. Photo courtesy of Honeywell

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers and Honeywell donated more than 4,000 customized safety packs to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to help protect middle school teachers as they return to the classroom in January.

The Honeywell Safety Packs feature masks, hand gel and wipes.

“During these difficult times, we’re committed to helping bring a small sense of normalcy to students, parents and teachers,” said Paul McGoohan, vice president of business development of Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr and former player Al Wallace helped distribute them at Ranson Middle School.

“The pandemic has fostered a lot of teachable moments and valuable experiences, lessons from which Ranson IB is using to prepare for our return to in-person instruction,” Ranson Principal Neodria Brown said. “We understand, now more than ever, that our scholars benefit from authentic relationships with teachers, staff and families which is crucial to both their academic and social-emotional development. Ranson IB is extremely grateful for the support of Honeywell and the Carolina Panthers, and their contribution to the health and wellness of our scholars and staff.”

The safety packs are a part of Honeywell’s efforts to help people as they return to schools, workplaces and other public spaces. These efforts include new technology to detect elevated skin temperature, monitor air quality in buildings and determine if devices used by people in buildings are distancing.

Honeywell and the Panthers are also collaborating to create an improved stadium experience with air quality monitoring solutions and providing PPE to fans and staff.

“We’re excited to help CMS as they bring students and teachers back to Charlotte classrooms,” said Jeff Kimbell, chief commercial officer at Honeywell. “We are thrilled that our safety packs will help provide peace of mind needed for the teachers, students and administrators as students get back to learning in person.”