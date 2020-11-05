Brokerage secures trendy spot in Montford Park

Barclay Realty Group has had an exciting year that will be capped off with a new location in Montford Park.

Kristi Miller opened the independent brokerage firm to agents in January just before COVID-19 began crippling the economy. The brokerage started in an interior office space in SouthPark but quickly outgrew that location.

“I definitely knew it was time to make a change,” Miller said. “We kept growing and I wanted more of a retail location with exposure to our client base.”

That led to landing a location in the growing Montford Park area of Charlotte.

Nestled between South Park and Madison Park, the area has exploded in growth over the past few years.

“You have Brawley’s Beverage, which is a Charlotte staple, but just down the street they have updated the classic Park Road Shopping Center,” Miller said. “New apartments and retail are popping up everywhere. This area has become so walkable and convenient.”

The local real estate market took a hit early in 2020 but eventually began to boom as interest rates plummeted and inventory became scarce.

“It was an interesting year to open a new brokerage, but we are seeing success and are excited to move into our new location,” Miller said. “We have helped so many clients make big moves this year, so there are definitely positives that have come out of 2020.”

On the web: www.BarclayRealtyGroup.com