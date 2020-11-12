Bank of America gives grant to USO of North Carolina for service members

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the USO of North Carolina to support service members and their families impacted by COVID-19.

Funding will be used to provide food support to quarantined service members across North Carolina and NC Serves Central Carolina, an arm of the USO of NC that supports critical needs for military service members, veterans and their families.

Funds from this grant will also enhance the resiliency and community connections for military spouses, Women Warrior Reset programs, to include support for USO Mobile Operations Centers operating throughout the southeastern, U.S.

“Our commitment to serving military personnel and their families is an important part of who we are as a company, and this year we celebrated our 100th year of supporting the military,” said Charles Bowman, state market president for Bank of America. “Veterans and service members are also a critical group of Bank of America’s workforce, and we recently surpassed our five-year goal to hire 10,000 veterans, National Guard members and reservists.”

Since 2009, Bank of America has provided more than $21 million to military nonprofits, including the USO.

In addition to supporting requests for food assistance, critical military spouse and Women Warrior Reset programs, funds from this grant will support USO Mobile Operation Centers in the Southeast.

During hurricane season and times of crisis, the mobile operations center supports the National Guard, assisting in the delivery of water, hygiene items, snack packs and refreshments, and providing a safe haven and internet connectivity to service members assisting in relief and response efforts.