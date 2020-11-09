Autobell salutes veterans, active duty personnel with free car wash

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free ride-thru exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all 87 locations in five states on Nov. 11.

No coupon, barcode or ID is required for the deal.

“We’re happy for an opportunity to recognize and thank those who have served and sacrificed for our country,” Chief Operating Officer Carl Howard said. “With so many veterans and active service personnel among our team members and customers, we want them to know they are always seen, appreciated and supported.”

Autobell has several locations in the Charlotte region, including 5111 Piper Station Drive, 5606 Park Road, 9110 Albemarle Road, 9112 Monroe Road, as well as Indian Trail (4416 Old Monroe Road), Stallings (15020 Idlewild Road) and Waxhaw (1610 Providence Road South).