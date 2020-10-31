Video series: Kids vs Candidates

Creating state law can be complicated. That’s why we enlisted in children to ask the tough questions and get candidates to explain in the simplest terms what they hope to accomplish in office.

Mary Belk | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 1 (Watch)

Brandon Lofton | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 2 (Watch)

Joshua Niday | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 3 (Watch)

Ericka L. McKnight | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 4 (Watch)

Rachel Hunt | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 5 (Watch)

Jeff Jackson | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 6 (Watch)

DeAndrea Salvadore | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 7 (Watch)

Amy Bynum | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 8 (Watch)

Kalle Thompson | Kids vs. Candidates, Ep. 9 (Watch)