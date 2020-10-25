U.S. Bank continues Charlotte expansion with Pineville branch

U.S. Bank made a $2,000 donation to Pineville Neighbors Place as part of its grand opening celebration. Jane Shutt, of Pineville Neighbors Place, was joined by bank leaders John Smith, Ashley Cumberbatch and Dee O’Dell. Photo courtesy of U.S. Bank

CHARLOTTE – U.S. Bank has opened a McMullen Creek branch in Pineville, deepening the Minneapolis-based bank’s expansion into the Charlotte market.

The branch at 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road showcases U.S. Bank’s latest design features, including a Digital Discovery Center that allows customers to explore the bank’s technology offerings as well as an Interactive Teller Machine where they can cash checks with their choice of denominations, make deposits and pay accounts online.

Glass-walled engagement offices allow customers to discuss confidential matters. Customers will have access to specialists in business banking, wealth management and mortgages.

The branch incorporates design changes focused on protecting the health of customers and employees amid COVID-19, including plexiglass barriers, anti-microbial surfaces and signage to encourage social distancing.

Customers are encouraged to make appointments for in-depth conversations with bankers at usbank.com/book.

U.S. Bank has more than 850 employees in the Charlotte market. It opened its first retail branch in the market in October 2019 at 201 S. Tryon St., extending the bank’s footprint into a 26th state.

As it has expanded its Charlotte presence, U.S. Bank has been investing in the community. In the past year, the bank has announced a $4.55 million affordable housing commitment, contributed $1 million toward the public-private Rail Trail bridge project that will connect South End with Uptown and made $250,000 in grants from its Rebuild & Transform Fund to address social and economic inequities.