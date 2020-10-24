Senator’s wife takes on campaigning while he gets military training

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson (District 37) is handing over the campaigning for the November election to his wife as he attends out-of-state training with the North Carolina Army National Guard from Oct. 25 to Nov. 14.

Jeff serves as a captain in the North Carolina Army National Guard. He has served for 18 years, including a deployment to Afghanistan. During the training, Jeff won’t be allowed to participate in any campaign activities.

“I’m excited to help get us across the finish line,” Marisa Jackson said. “I believe in him and the campaign. We’ll miss Jeff and are looking forward to giving him good news when he gets home.”

Marisa has no previous political experience but is ready to lead the campaign to a successful resolution. She will hande the campaign while also continuing her full-time job and caring for their three kids while her husband is out-of-state.

“I’m really lucky she’s willing to do this,” Jeff said. “It’s putting a lot on her shoulders, but there’s no one I’d trust with this except her. She’ll do a wonderful job.”