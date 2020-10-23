Ridenhour touts experience in District 5 commission race

Matthew Ridenhour

Matthew Ridenhour remembers a point in 2018 when his colleagues on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners wanted to increase teacher pay. He pored through the county budget finding opportunities to carve dollar amounts here and there so commissioners would not have to raise property taxes to pull that off.

For every win in which he saved taxpayers money or helped constituents enhance cherished green space during his six years on the commission, he can point to several smaller wins that are just as meaningful.

This includes helping constituents navigate the appeals process following a revaluation or connecting someone to the appropriate staff member when a tree fell on their backyard fence.

“The fact that I helped get someone’s fence repaired is not going to make the papers,” Ridenhour said, “but I can rest well enough at night knowing I can make a difference in someone else’s life. That’s what I signed up to do.”

Two years removed from his last term as a commissioner, Ridenhour is running against political newcomer Laura Meier for the District 5 seat held by Susan Harden. Ridenhour said his experience sets him apart in the race.

He has the experience to know who to call within county government to get things done. You could also plug him into the commission’s economic development committee without much explanation.

“Right now, there’s really not a lot of time for a learning curve,” Ridenhour said.

With budget season on the horizon, Ridenhour said pandemic recovery will be a priority for the new board.

Commissioners will need to talk about what recovery looks like as the community tries to return to work, overcome the challenges of remote learning and strive for improved mental health.

Ridenhour, who works as a risk manager, believes he would have shaped the county’s response to COVID-19 by pushing to get more information to the community early in the pandemic and advocating for more risk-based decision-making to protect public health.

He believes commissioners can break silos by engaging more consistently with other leaders rather than waiting until there’s a pandemic or impending school bond to build consensus.

He also sees more opportunity to involve the public through social media posts, newsletters and town halls.

“Elected officials have a responsibility to engage their constituents,” Ridenhour said.

Matthew and Abby Ridenhour have two children. The family enjoys biking, paddleboarding and being outside. Photo courtesy of Matthew Ridenhour

4 things to know: Matthew Ridenhour

• Since joining the Marines in 2001, Ridenhour has volunteered twice for deployments in Iraq. He served in security-related roles in both deployments.

• In parting words to the county commission in 2018, Ridenhour not only mentioned the core values of the Marine Corps, but the history buff also paraphrased Founding Fathers Alexander Hamilton and George Washington.

• He helped preserve Butterfly Park after residents in the Sedgefield community told him Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools intended to sell the land to a developer. He’s helped enhance Midwood Park and a greenway in the Lakewood community.

• Ridenhour successfully campaigned against a quarter-cent sales tax to fund the arts that the public shot down in the 2019 election. He also fought against proposals to use taxpayer dollars to upgrade Memorial Stadium for a Major League Soccer franchise.