Retired teacher transports readers to 1960s mountains in novel

CHARLOTTE – “The Fisticuffs” is the second book in the Adventures of Tank and Pudge series, written by author and retired teacher Harold Phipps and released by Warren Publishing.

Set in the 1960s, this coming-of-age book follows a group of Jefferson teens as they try to navigate junior year of high school, friendship and young love.

Phipps’s series is, in part, based on his own boyhood, growing up near the New River in Ashe County.

“I’ve attempted to capture the essence of the people, the place and the time,” Phipps said. “I hope readers, particularly those who grew up around the same time, will feel that connection.”

The Fisticuffs places readers in the North Carolina mountains in the year 1962, where Douglas “Tank” Banner, Richard “Pudge” Hawkins, Gene Clodfelter, and the narrator, Hal Grayson, take on the world of high school.

The book encapsulates the spirit of both the land and the people in the high country region in the early 1960s.

Find it on www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, www.warrenpublishing.net and wherever books are sold.