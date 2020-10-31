Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 23 to 29:
Lowest Scores
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 86
Violations include: Certified person in charge arrived 20 minutes into inspection; employee handled soiled dishes and unloaded clean dishes without washing hands in between; hand sink didn’t have soap; foods in prep unit weren’t marked by date; rice was out at room temperature with no timing; and two spray bottles at dish area weren’t labeled.
28209
• Amelie’s Park Road, 4321 Park Road – 97.5
• Lucky Lou’s Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 98
• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 97.5
• Renaissance Charlotte, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 95
• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98.5
• Smashburger, 4444 Park Road – 96
• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 97
• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 97
28210
• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 96.5
• Circle K, 1308 Sharon Road W. – 97.5
• Levantes Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 96.5
• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 94.5
• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 98
• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 97
• Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 99.5
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94
• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 97
28211
• Capishe Southpark, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Dominos Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 94.5
• Earth Fare (meat and seafood), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5
• Earth Fare (produce), 721 Governor Morrison St – 97.5
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
• Paco`s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd – 97.5
• Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97.5
• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 98
• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97
• Showmars @ Southpark, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 96
• Whats Up Dog, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
28226
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 96.5
• McDonald’s, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92
• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Subway Sandwiches, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5
• Wine Shop at Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 99
28277
• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 94.5
• Buona Vita, 3419 Torringdon Way – 99.5
• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 97
• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5
• Chef Kwo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95
• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5
• Courtyard By Marriott, 15635 Don Lochman Lane – 99
• Farley`s Pizzeria, 15025 Old Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 96
• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5
• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 95
• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 97
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 90.5
• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5
• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5
• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 90.5
• Super G Mart, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 95
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
Pineville
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 99.5
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 99.5
• Machu Picchu, 310 S. Polk St. – 96
