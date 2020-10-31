Restaurant health inspections (Oct. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 23 to 29:

Lowest Scores

• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 86

Violations include: Certified person in charge arrived 20 minutes into inspection; employee handled soiled dishes and unloaded clean dishes without washing hands in between; hand sink didn’t have soap; foods in prep unit weren’t marked by date; rice was out at room temperature with no timing; and two spray bottles at dish area weren’t labeled.

28209

• Amelie’s Park Road, 4321 Park Road – 97.5

• Lucky Lou’s Tavern, 5124 Park Road – 98

• Moosehead Grill, 1807 Montford Drive – 97.5

• Renaissance Charlotte, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 95

• Sir Edmond Halley’s, 4151 Park Road – 98.5

• Smashburger, 4444 Park Road – 96

• Sushi 101, 1730 E. Woodlawn Road – 97

• Village Tavern, 4201 Congress St. – 97

28210

• Cherry House Restaurant II, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 96.5

• Circle K, 1308 Sharon Road W. – 97.5

• Levantes Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 96.5

• Musashi Japanese Restaurant, 10110 Johnston Road – 94.5

• Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 98

• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 97

• Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 99.5

• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94

• Whole Foods Market (seafood), 6610 Fairview Road – 97

28211

• Capishe Southpark, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 97

• Dominos Pizza, 4350 Colwick Road – 94.5

• Earth Fare (meat and seafood), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5

• Earth Fare (produce), 721 Governor Morrison St – 97.5

• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5

• Paco`s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd – 97.5

• Pizza Peel & Tap Room, 4422 Colwick Road – 97.5

• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 98

• Red Rocks Cafe & Bakery, 4223 Providence Road – 97

• Showmars @ Southpark, 4400 Sharon Road – 97

• The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 96

• Whats Up Dog, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

28226

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 96.5

• McDonald’s, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 92

• Quick Wok, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Subway Sandwiches, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

• Wine Shop at Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 99

28277

• Asian 1, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 94.5

• Buona Vita, 3419 Torringdon Way – 99.5

• Cava, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 97

• Charlotte Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 96.5

• Chef Kwo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 95

• Chuy’s, 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 92.5

• Courtyard By Marriott, 15635 Don Lochman Lane – 99

• Farley`s Pizzeria, 15025 Old Lancaster Hwy. – 98

• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 96

• Hilton Garden Inn, 7415 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5

• Ilios Noche, 11508 Providence Road – 95

• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 98.5

• Le Peep Restaurant, 8140 Providence Road – 97

• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 90.5

• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5

• Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5

• Smoothie King, 8022 Providence Road – 90.5

• Super G Mart, 7323 E Independence Blvd. – 95

• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5

Pineville

• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 99.5

• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 99.5

• Machu Picchu, 310 S. Polk St. – 96