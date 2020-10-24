Restaurant Health Inspections (Oct. 16-22)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 16 to 22:

28209

• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (seafood & meat market), 5030 Park Road – 96.5

• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 98

• Wendys, 4335 Park Road – 96

28210

• Asian wok, 10715 Park Road – 91

• Jimmy Johns, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 95

28211

• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97

• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 97

• Libretto’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• Momo Station, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

28226

• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 97

• Walmart, 8322 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5

• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

28270

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 91

28277

• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98

• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97

• Cafe Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 94.5

• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delany Drive – 96.5

• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95

• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 99

• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 98

• Starbucks, 5361 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5

• Wendy’s, 11640 Providence Road – 93

Pineville

• Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store, 212 N. Polk St. – 99