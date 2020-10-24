Restaurant Health Inspections (Oct. 16-22)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 16 to 22:
28209
• Harris Teeter (deli), 5030 Park Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (seafood & meat market), 5030 Park Road – 96.5
• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 98
• Wendys, 4335 Park Road – 96
28210
• Asian wok, 10715 Park Road – 91
• Jimmy Johns, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 95
28211
• Dairy Queen, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Dunkin Donuts, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 97
• Libretto’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98
• Momo Station, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5
28226
• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Los Paisas Restaurant, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Panca Peruvian Street Food, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 97
• Walmart, 8322 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
28270
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 91
28277
• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 98
• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97
• Cafe Moka, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 94.5
• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J Delany Drive – 96.5
• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 99
• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 98
• Starbucks, 5361 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 97.5
• Wendy’s, 11640 Providence Road – 93
Pineville
• Zygma European Groceries & Deli Store, 212 N. Polk St. – 99
Leave a Reply