Police see increase in shootings into dwellings

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not only investigated nearly 100 homicides so far in 2020, but officers have also responded to reports of more than 760 shootings into homes and cars.

Such shootings represent a 50% increase over the same period last year, according to police spokesman Rob Tufano.

Tufano recounts the stories of two young brothers struck by a barrage of bullets while playing on a terrace two weeks ago and a woman who died early this year after getting hit by stray bullets while waiting to pick up her grandchild from a birthday party.

CMPD has launched a task force into shootings in occupied dwellings. Lt. Andy Royston heads up the task force, which includes a sergeant and three detectives. They partner with CMPD’s gang unit to target violent, armed offenders.

Royston said CMPD has made more than 200 arrests involving shooting-in-dwelling suspects. With that, they’ve seized 105 guns this year, 20% of which were reported stolen.

“What we’re running into is trying to figure out what’s driving the violence,” Royston said, noting a lot of suspects they debrief say shootings are the result of getting disrespected on social media.

Police say they are also having trouble getting cooperation from victims.

“We can only do so much,” Royston said. “We have to have everyone’s help to solve this problem.”

Crime Stoppers will begin offering rewards of up to $2,000 for violent crime tips over the next six months, Tufano said.