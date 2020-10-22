Pineville Police Department has unclaimed property

The Pineville Police Department has acquired, through its regular course of business, property unrelated to any current criminal matter.

The legal owner(s) of the property are unknown to the Pineville Police Department, or have not responded to any attempt to contact them.

It is the intention of the Pineville Police Department to donate these items to a charitable organization.

If you are the rightful owner of the property and believe your property may be in custody, you may contact the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231.

You must provide proof of ownership before your property will be returned to you. Any and all items deemed unsalvageable will be destroyed.