Panthers fans can win $10K gift card via Prowl Your Den sweepstakes

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors has sponsored the Prowl the Den sweepstakes for the past seven years, inviting winners to an exclusive tailgate and tour of Bank of America Stadium. But this year’s contest is different.

“This year, we can’t invite fans to visit the Panthers’ house, so we’re going to offer fans the chance to bring the Panthers into their homes,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO of Allen Tate Companies.

The winner of this year’s Prowl Your Den sweepstakes gets a $10,000 Visa gift card to build the perfect fan cave, deck-out a patio in black and blue, or transform any room in their home into an amazing space to watch the Panthers play. The winner also receives autographed merchandise.

Register at contest.allentate.com or contact any Allen Tate Realtor. The sweepstakes is open to adults in the Carolinas with a valid email address. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29. The winner will be notified by Nov. 4.

“We are all missing the excitement that football season brings,” Riley said. “We love bringing Panthers fans to the stadium and showing them what is behind the scenes. But we’re excited about offering them a chance to win $10,000, and we think our fans will be excited as well.”