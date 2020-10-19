Novant Health earns ‘Most Wired’ recognition

WINSTON-SALEM – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives recognized Novant Health in the “Digital Health Most Wired” program for the fourth year in a row.

The program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply technologies to improve health in their communities. Novant Health scored a nine out of 10 in acute care.

“As Novant Health continues to improve the health of communities, we are constantly developing and leveraging innovative technology solutions to enhance the patient experience and advance our ability to meet the unique needs of every patient,” said Angela Yochem, chief digital and technology officer for Novant Health.