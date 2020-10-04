McKnight joins district court bench

CHARLOTTE – Reggie McKnight was sworn in as a district court judge Oct. 2 at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed McKnight to the bench Sept. 4 to replace Reagan Miller. McKnight will rotate between hearing criminal and civil court cases.

Prior to joining the bench, McKnight worked in private practice as the founding owner of the McKnight Law Firm PLLC. He has been recognized as Legal Elite by Business North Carolina Magazine, Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers and Top 100 Black Lawyers by the Top 100 Black Lawyers. He also was selected as a 2019 and 2020 Super Lawyer.

McKnight served in various leadership roles with the Mecklenburg County Bar.

He serves as a board member of the McCrorey YMCA, 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte, Emerging Leaders Mentor Program, Men’s Empowerment Coalition and Freedom Within Walls.

McKnight is a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.