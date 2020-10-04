McCall Farms makes large canned food donation

McCall Farms has donated canned food that will benefit people in 40 counties in the Carolinas. Photo courtesy of McCall Farms

EFFINGHAM, S.C. – McCall Farms has donated a million servings of canned food each to three food banks in the Carolinas, including Charlotte-based Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Second Harvest of Metrolina, and its 800 agency partners, cover 24 counties in the Carolinas, where 553,000 people live at or below the poverty line.

“This donation will feed so many hungry children, seniors and families across a large part of North and South Carolina,” said Kay Carter, CEO of Second Harvest.

McCall Farms produces canned food with brands that include Glory Foods, Margaret Holmes, Peanut Patch, Bruce’s Yams, Allens, Popeye, Veg-All and Princella.

“As the world continues to address the very real implications of COVID-19, we are proud and honored to provide much needed nutrition to folks in these 40 counties of North and South Carolina,” said Marty Taylor, senior vice president of sales and marketing for McCall Farms.