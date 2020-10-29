Library renames SouthPark branch to fit with values

Institutions nationwide, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, have been researching whether monuments and commemorations fall in line with their values ever since the death of George Floyd in May. CMG file photo

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library removed the name of Gov. Cameron Morrison from its SouthPark branch after conducting an audit of commemorations to ensure they align with its stance on racism and inequity.

Renaming of Morrison Regional Library to SouthPark Regional Library was among the removal, relocation or renaming of 10 commemorations throughout the system.

“Systemic racism and inequity have no place in public libraries other than as recorded history to remind us how we got to this moment in time,” CEO Lee Keesler said. “As a trusted institution, we are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone in our community.”

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library worked with the Harris family, who in 1989 donated the land where the library sits, to rename the branch, which was originally named after their grandfather.

“We remain as committed to building a stronger Charlotte-Mecklenburg today as we did when we gifted land more than 30 years ago for a needed library,” Johnny Harris said. “Our family and Charlotte Mecklenburg Library share a mutual pride in strengthening our community, and we recognize that our libraries are a wonderful benefit to county residents.”

Joe Helweg, who chairs the library’s board of trustees, said the system is grateful for the Harris family’s gift of land and ongoing collaboration.

“Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is committed to thoughtfully and intentionally contributing services, programs and resources to our community that are inclusive and equitable,” Helweg said.

The library will update the signage over the coming months to reflect the new name.

Library staff will continue to remove and relocate collectibles throughout the system as recommended by the audit.