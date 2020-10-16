Leon Levine Foundation donates $15,000 to ANSWER Scholarship

ANSWER Scholarship helps single moms reach their education goals. Photo courtesy of ANSWER Scholarship

CHARLOTTE– The Leon Levine Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to ANSWER Scholarship to help send local moms to college.

This is the tenth year The Leon Levine Foundation has invested in ANSWER. The foundation invests in nonprofits with a focus on sustainability in the areas of healthcare, education, Jewish values and human services.

ANSWER Scholarship provides college scholarships, mentoring and training to mothers in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties. Most are single moms. All have children ages preK-12 at home, so the children can be inspired to go to college, too.

ANSWER has awarded more than $465,000 in scholarships since its founding in 2006. In a 2019 survey of alumnae, they reported a 32% increase in salary after earning their college degrees.

ANSWER connects each of its scholars with a volunteer mentor through its Mentors For Mom program. Mentors provide support and help scholarship recipients with the challenges of balancing school, work and parenting.

Mentors For Mom is one reason why ANSWER scholars have a graduation rate is 85%, compared to the national graduation rate of 46% for non-traditional students.

During COVID-19, some ANSWER moms are facing job loss, decreased hours at their jobs or health issues due to COVID-19. ANSWER is connecting them to resources they need in a variety of areas to stay in school and graduate on time.

Want to help?

Support ANSWER moms through donations at www.answerscholarship.org, along with gift cards for gas and groceries. Gift cards may be sent to ANSWER Scholarship, 6420 Rea Road, Suite 112, Charlotte, NC 28277.