Lake Norman estate sells for $7.5 million

CHARLOTTE – The Grand Lac Chateau, an 8.63-acre estate overlooking Lake Norman, closed Friday, Oct 2, for $7.5 million, making it the most expensive home sold in the Charlotte region’s Canopy MLS system, according to HM Properties.

The home, located at 154 Tennessee Circle in Mooresville, went on the market on Sept. 4 and was under contract four days later. The buyer of record is BeWater LLC from California.

“I don’t think anyone including the seller or I had any expectations as to how long this home would take to sell,” said listing agent Josh Tucker of HM Properties’ Lake Norman office. “A lot of it was timing, but we also spent several months preparing a strategic launch to make sure we could make a large splash all over the country when it hit the market.”

The French country manor consists of 10,928 square feet, six bedrooms and 7.2 baths. It was designed by JJ Barja of Elite Design Group in Charlotte in 2015 and built by Augusta Homes in Cornelius. The home was completed in 2018.

It includes a gated entrance, garages, guest house, wine cellar, home theater, saltwater pool, private beach leading to the dock and party deck, elevator, eight fireplaces and walls of windows offering views from every room.

“This record-breaking sale shows how desirable Lake Norman is all around the country,” Tucker said. “There is a great demand for properties of this magnitude in our area.”

