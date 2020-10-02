You are here: Home / News / Krispy Kreme rolls out new shop

Krispy Kreme rolls out new shop

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Pineville residents will have another option for hot, fresh doughnuts and premium coffee as Krispy Kreme celebrates the grand opening of its new shop Oct. 6 at 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road. 

Throughout grand opening week, Krispy Kreme will randomly give in-shop guests “Celebration Dozen Tickets,” which provide one free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for a year.

“Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved sweet treat brands around,” said Rhianna Simard, district manager for Krispy Kreme. “We look forward to serving our new neighbors melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts and other delicious offerings.” 

Krispy Kreme continues to put the well-being of its customers and team members first by complying with government and health-related guidelines. 

The shop features a new design compared to other Krispy Kreme locations in the area. Officials said the new design offers a nod to Krispy Kreme’s heritage, while capturing the brand’s fun, warm and authentic personality. 

Guests will also experience digital and interactive enhancements, including digital menu boards and self-service pickup.

The dining room will be open at a limited capacity while implementing crowd control and social distancing techniques, including floor stickers and signage on restricted seating areas.

Dine-in guests are required to wear a mask and abide by COVID-19 safety regulations. 

Guests can also purchase doughnuts via in-shop takeout or by ordering doughnuts online or through the Krispy Kreme app for pick-up or delivery within 10 miles of the shop’s location. 

The shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 8800 Pineville-Matthews Road.

