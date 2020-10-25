Inside Southminster’s $120 million expansion

Photo courtesy of Southminster

New faces have been moving into Southminster in recent weeks as the life plan community has been wrapping up a $120 million expansion of its south Charlotte campus.

The latest phase of the expansion involved constructing two connected apartment buildings on two acres purchased three years ago from Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church. Southminster is also finishing up a state-of-the-art health center toward the back of the property that is designed for skilled nursing care and assisted living.

Stewart Wiley, sales and marketing director, recently gave Charlotte Media Group a tour of the latest additions to the campus, located at 8919 Park Road, Charlotte.













Southminster Terraces

When you enter Southminster’s campus from Park Road, you can see two of its latest additions to the left and right of the main entrance. These buildings are known as Southminster Terraces.

Southminster opened in 1987 with just three apartment floor plans, ranging from 300 to 1,000 square feet. The community has adapted over time with the latest apartments in the Terraces ranging from 1,400 to 2,000-plus square feet.

“You have more people who are living in larger residences who need the amenities of a community like Southminster,” Wiley said. “They are downsizing to something still much larger than the industry afforded before.”

The living spaces within Southminster Terraces are known in the industry as hybrid villas. These 66 boutique apartments have the feel of living in a cottage due to the natural light pouring in from multiple angles of the home.

The villas feature open floor plans with a custom home feel to them. They also sound very familiar as they are named after popular Charlotte streets, such as the Morehead, Randolph, Wendover and Kenilworth.

The Kenilworth floorplan features two bedrooms as well as a living room, den, kitchen, laundry area, bathroom with zero-entry shower and terrace.

Southminster offers opportunities for residents to have social lives. Community spaces are embedded throughout the complex, including a large courtyard.







Embrace Health at Southminster

Embrace Health at Southminster consists of four skilled nursing neighborhoods as well as assisted living apartments, but the 200,000-square-foot center is designed in a way that promotes connectivity with the rest of the campus.

“We were very intentional on connectivity,” Wiley said. “ We believe in the integration of residents, making it easy for them to access friends and loved ones who are in the nursing development.”

The health center connects to the back of Southminster’s main building and has lots of wide open space for people to gather and socialize. There’s a spa, library and art gallery space.

Each neighborhood has its own community kitchen and dining room.

Neighborhoods open up to a large courtyard, which is aesthetically pleasing and functional for residents of the nursing wings.

“We wanted these residents to not only be able to access the outdoors but bring the outdoors to their residences,” Wiley said.

This is accomplished through large windows and deep balconies.

Assisted living apartments are similar to the independent living options one would find in Southminster Terraces. The one-bedroom spaces have a living room, bedroom and kitchen.

Skilled nursing rooms include pass-through closets, zero-entry showers, locked medical cabinets and a lift assistance system that isn’t obtrusive to neighbors.

Southminster also leases space on the ground level of the building to the Levine & Dickson Hospice House. The building has two levels of underground parking.

