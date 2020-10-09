Humane Society of Charlotte accepts 60 evacuated pets ahead of Hurricane Delta

CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte took in 60 evacuated animals as Hurricane Delta makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

The nonprofit welcomed 30 cats from Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, Oct. 6 to its Toomey Avenue facility. Fourteen cats, including 10 kittens, remained while the other 16 traveled on to Raleigh where Wake County SPCA picked them up.

The 14 cats at the Humane Society of Charlotte have been placed in foster homes until they are ready for adoption.

An additional transport of 31 dogs, including 18 puppies, from Save A Pet in Dothan, Alabama, arrived Oct. 8. Several are available for adoption.

“A lot of life-saving was accomplished before 7 a.m. this week,” said Ellen Taylor, vice president of community and strategic initiatives.

The Humane Society of Charlotte is expecting a third evacuation transport sometime this weekend.



