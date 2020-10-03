Health Inspections (Sept. 25 to Oct. 1)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:

Charlotte (28209)

• Brazwell’s Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 96.5

• Chick-fil-A, 3015 South Blvd. – 97

• Clean Catch Fish Market, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 98.5

• Co, 4201 Park Road – 95

• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97

• Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 98.5

• Peppervine, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97

Charlotte (28210)

• Harpers Restaurant, 6518 Fairview Road – 95.5

• Mal Pan, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 83.5

• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 95

Charlotte (28211)

• The Cheesecake Factory, 4400 Sharon Road – 95



Charlotte (28226)

• Barnes & Noble Cafe, 3327 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5

• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Food Lion (deli), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 100

• Food Lion (market), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 97

• Jet’s Pizza, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 7631 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

Charlotte (28270)

• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N. – 84

Charlotte (28277)

• Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries, 9820 Rea Road – 99

• The Fresh Market (deli & cheese), 10828 Providence Road – 98

• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 98

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 9720 Rea Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5

• Island Thyme, 8129 Ardrey Kell Road – 95.5

• Kabob Je Stonecrest,7828 Rea Road – 92

• Marcos Pizza, 11218 Providence Road West – 96

• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 96

• Riccio’s Italian Restaurant, 9213 Baybrook Lane – 97

• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 93.5

• Starbucks Coffee, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 98

• Starbucks Coffee, 7922 Rea Road – 98.5

• The Lights Juicery & Cafe, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 97.5

• Tony`s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 92

• Wendy’s, 16055 Johnston Road – 97

Pineville

• BJ’s Warehouse Club,11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5

• Chick-fil-A, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5

• Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 97.5

• McAlister’s Deli, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Sbarro Italian Eatery, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 94.5

• Zygma European Groceries and Deli, 212 N. Polk St. – 98.5