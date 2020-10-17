Health Inspections (Oct. 9-15)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 9 to 15:
Lowest scores
• La Lonchera Latapatia, 10703 Park Road – 88
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; staff drinks were on prep tops; grilled onions, grilled peppers, beans and chicken weren’t held hot enough; motza cheese and green salsa weren’t held cold enough; and doors and windows were open without protection from outdoor pests.
Charlotte (28209)
• 1900 Mexican Grill, 5110 Park Road – 98.5
• Brueggers Bagel Bakery, 4327 Park Road – 96
• Clean Juice, 2927 Selwyn Ave. – 97
• Lai Lai Express, 1607 E. Montford Drive – 95
• McAlister’s Deli, 4805 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• La Lonchera Latapatia, 10703 Park Road – 88
• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 94
Charlotte (28211)
• American Girl Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Bojangles, 4435 Randolph Road – 94
• Felix Empanadas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 92
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
• Passion Food Catering, 1636 Sardis Road N. – 97.5
• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 97.5
• Publix (Seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 100
Charlotte (28226)
• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 97
• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 95
• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
• Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
Charlotte (28277)
• Circle K, 11640 Providence Road – 96
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 93
• Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 95
• McAlister’s Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 96
• McAlister’s Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 98.5
• McAlister’s Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97.5
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 94.5
• Quiznos Sub, 8031 Ardrey Kell Road – 98
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli) 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 95.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi) 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5
Pineville
• Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 12740 Lancaster Hwy. – 96
• TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
Leave a Reply