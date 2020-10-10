Health Inspections (Oct. 2 to 8)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Oct. 2 to 8:

Lowest Scores

• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 90

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; soda nozzles and fountain drink station had residue build-up; and items in the small reach-in cooler didn’t have date labels.• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 90

Violations include: Raw eggs were stored above open cheese container; utensils stored as clean had debris; shredded cheese and tabbouleh weren’t cooled fast enough; and foods weren’t held cold enough.

Charlotte (28209)

• Park Lanes, 1700 Montford Drive – 97.5

• Park Road Soda Shoppe, 4121 Park Road – 97

Charlotte (28210)

• Cook Out, 10645 Park Road – 97.5

• Food Lion (bakery/deli), 10120 Johnston Road – 98.5

• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 97

Charlotte (28211)

• Baku, 4515 Sharon Road – 95

• Circle K, 4474 Randolph Road – 90

• The Dumpling Lady, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Maria’s, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 90

• Vito’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Wolfman Pizza, 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Cabo’s Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 96

• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Greco Fresh Grille, 7731 Colony Road – 97.5

• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

Charlotte (28270)

• McDonald’s, 1620 Sardis Road – 97

Charlotte (28277)

• Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 94

• Cantina 1511, 12330 Johnston Road – 97

• Eggs Up Grill Piper Glen, 6414 Rea Road – 98

• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 97.5

• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 7852 Rea Road – 97

• Jimmy Johns, 16015 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• La Victoria, 16139 Lancaster Hwy. – 96.5

• Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 93.5

• Poke Cafe, 11318 N Community House Road – 98.5

• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5

• Publix (meat market), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100

• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 99

• QuikTrip, 10910 Golf Links Drive – 97.5

• TPC Piper Glen Grill and Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 98.5

• Vintner Wine Market, 8128 Providence Road – 94.5

• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5

Pineville

• Buca Di Beppo, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 96.5

• Corner Cafe & Catering, 11200 Nations Ford Road – 96

• Kopper Kettle Family Restaurant, 11000 Nations Ford Road – 96.5

• Pizza Hut, 10860 Park Road – 97.5

• Sam’s Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Sam’s Club (seafood & sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 100