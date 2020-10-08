Harris makes the case for servant leadership in latest book

Omar L. Harris has experience as a pharmaceutical executive. He’s also written four books.

CHARLOTTE – Based on 20-plus years of corporate leadership experience, Omar L. Harris explains in “The Servant Leader’s Manifesto why it’s time for “a new revolution” that shifts away from top-down hierarchies to servant leadership.

The idea is that organizations empower those in closest proximity to the end customers to become their higher self.

“The Servant Leader’s Manifesto” (Intent Books April 2020) builds on the principles Harris laid out in “Leader Board: The DNA of High Performance Teams” (TPC Books April 2019).

Instead of running organizations based on egos, Harris emphasizes, “Leaders need to inspire, engage, align and coach to bring out the brilliance in individuals and teams by listening intently, promoting collaboration and generously sharing credit for success.”

“I have seen and experienced the damage that toxic leadership does to people every day,” Harrris said. “With only 15% to 30% of the global workforce engaged at work – it’s time to start talking about the well-known problem and advance to practical solutions. The good news is that servant leadership offers to managers willing to invest and adapt, the tools to fully engage, activate and enable the employees of today and tomorrow.”

He outlines six principles of servant leadership for developing effective teams.

The book is written primarily for new managers, supervisors and anyone considered middle management. Find “The Servant Leader’s Manifesto” on Amazon, Target, and Walmart.

On the web: www.omarlharris.com